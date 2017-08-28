Does Rhaegar & Lyanna’s Relationship Foreshadow Tragedy For Jon & Daenerys?

Jon Snow and Daenerys mirror Rhaegar and Lyanna in a lot of ways. Given that montage in the final moments of the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale, is Daenerys and Jon Snow’s relationship doomed?

I’m scared for Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). Yes, I’m a Jonerys shipper. I don’t care that they’re related. Game of Thrones is a fictional TV universe, and I can ship who I want. I shipped them long before they even met in season 7. But after watching the Game of Thrones season 7 finale and seeing how similar they are to Rhaegar and Lyanna, who are Jon Snow’s parents, I’m thinking Jon Snow and Daenerys may suffer the same fate.

Jon Snow and Daenerys’s love scene was paralleled with the flashback of Rhaegar and Lyanna’s wedding, and I don’t think that was just to reveal Jon Snow is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. There’s more to that scene. “He loved her,” Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) said about Rhaegar. “And she loved him.” Those same words apply to both Jon Snow and Daenerys. But things didn’t end well for Rhaegar and Lyanna. Rhaegar was killed by Robert Baratheon at the Battle of the Trident, while Lyanna died in childbirth. Their love produced Jon, whose name is really Aegon, but they were destined to be star-crossed. If you looked up “star-crossed” in the dictionary, a picture of Jon Snow and Daenerys would likely be there. There are too many things working against them — the great war, Cersei, the fact that they’re related.

But I’m one of those people who believes that Daenerys is going to get pregnant. The show has referenced her supposed infertility too many times. Even Jon Snow questioned whether or not Mirri Maz Duur was telling the truth in saying Daenerys couldn’t have any more children. I think Daenerys and Jon Snow’s love-making session (or one soon after) will result in Daenerys and Jon having a baby. From there, Jonerys will continue to mirror Rhaegar and Lyanna. Jon will die valiantly during a battle just like his father, Daenerys will die in childbirth just like Lyanna. Am I morbid about Jonerys? Yes, absolutely. But I’m realistic. If I had it my way, they would live happily ever after. But things are going too well for them for things not to end badly. Game of Thrones is not always fair to the good characters.

However, like Rhaegar and Lyanna, their love will prevail. After the great war is won, Jon and Dany’s child will be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Their child will be the one to create the better world they both want so desperately. Then again, I could be completely wrong about all of this! Maybe Jon and Daenerys will survive and rule Westeros together. Who knows!

