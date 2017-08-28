The Weeknd: Why He Pulled A No-Show At The MTV VMAs Revealed

The Weeknd had been hyped up as one of the top performers for the 2017 VMAs, but he ended up pulling a no-show at the event. We’ve got the details on why he bailed on his appearance at the last minute.

Where was The Weeknd? That’s what everybody at the Aug. 27 VMAs was wondering as he’d been announced as a performer months ago and was up for five awards, including artist of the year and video of the year for “Reminder.” He reportedly pulled out at the last second on Fri. Aug. 25, leaving the show’s producers high and dry. So what was his deal? According to TMZ, he just plain didn’t feel up to performing. The site says that sources close to the 27-year-old — real name Abel Tesfaye — said that his grueling tour schedule in 2017 left him with performance fatigue and that with a busy remainder of the year he “just felt differently in the days before the show.”

Abel’s starting a 28 city North American tour on Sept. 6 and has been touring the world practically nonstop since February. He’s been though two separate European legs in late winter and mid-summer, and also hit up South America as well. That doesn’t even take into account the numerous shows he’s already performed across the U.S. and Canada in 2017. As we’ve seen with Justin Bieber, 23, tour fatigue is the real deal and can lead to performers completely burning out and cancelling shows. In Abel’s case, he’s keeping his tour dates but ditched the VMAs. See pics of The Weeknd, right here.

An added reason that the “Starboy” singer maybe just wasn’t feeling up to the event was that his girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, wasn’t able to attend. She revealed in a recent interview that she really wanted to go but that her busy schedule just didn’t allow for it, as she’s in New York City right now filming Woody Allen‘s super-secret new project! Between performance fatigue and the fact that his lady wouldn’t be there by his side, we can see why he just wasn’t feeling the 2017 VMAs.

