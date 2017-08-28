LuAnn de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr. have had a rocky marriage from the beginning, but on Aug. 28 the ‘RHONY’ star revealed the final straw that made her decide to file for divorce. See for yourself, here.

LuAnn de Lesseps, 52, is finally opening up about what went wrong between her and husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. that lead to their divorce just 7 months after tying the knot. The countess sat down for a special one-on-one with Andy Cohen, during which he visited her Sag Harbor, New York, home, and she certainly wasn’t holding back. In a new preview for the Sept. 6 special, Andy asked her if there was one thing that really ended it for her, she was very frank. Click here for pics of LuAnn and Tom.

“It was like the weekend before the reunion basically, and Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people and I didn’t know about it,” said LuAnn very candidly. “I found out about it the next day in the press, so that for me was, like, the final straw. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.'” Wow. We don’t blame her. Having to find out about your partner’s dishonesty in such a public was must be humiliating, especially after she forgave him for cheating once before.

LuAnn also cleared up the rumors that she got into a physical altercation with Tom at a NYC restaurant. She says that she definitely didn’t slap him across the face. “I didn’t slap him,” she explained. “What I did was grab his face. It was in the heat of the moment. I was hurt about something. I wanted his attention, so I grabbed his face. It wasn’t really a slap.” We can’t wait to hear what else she has to say! Be sure to tune in to Watch What Happens Live One-on-One With Luann de Lesseps airs on Bravo Wednesday, September 6, at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by what Tom did? Let us know!