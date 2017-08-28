Dara Khosrowshahi: 5 Things To Know About Uber’s New CEO After Travis Kalanick Drama

Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been tapped as the new CEO of Uber, replacing controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick after shareholders demanded he resigned. Learn more about the new Uber CEO before he officially takes over.

1. He’s an Iranian immigrant

Dara Khosrowshahi, 48, was born in Iran in 1969, but his family emigrated to the United States when he was a child, after the Iranian Revolution. His family was prominent in Iran, the founders of the Alborz Investment Company. They left Iran in part because Alborz was nationalized. Dara grew up in New York with his mother and two brothers, and is now a US citizen. His father was detained by Iranian authorities for six years after returning to Iran to visit Dara’s grandfather. Dara was 13 years old at the time.

2. He was the CEO of Expedia

Dara became the CEO of travel site Expedia in 2005, skyrocketing the company to unseen success. Under his leadership, Expedia became a $23 billion giant! In 2005, when he took over, revenue was $2.1 billion. In 2016, it was $8.7 billion. Amazing! Expedia has since bought other travel sites, like Hotels.com, HomeAway, Travelocity, Orbitz and Trivago. He’s expected to bring the same great leadership to Uber.

3. He’s vocally anti-Trump

Dara is outspoken politically, opposing President Donald Trump, 71, very vocally. He’s especially critical of the president’s proposed travel ban, which effects several Muslim majority countries (including Iran). “I believe that with this Executive Order, our President has reverted to the short game. The U.S. may be ever so slightly less dangerous as a place to live, but it will certainly be seen as a smaller nation, one that is inward-looking versus forward thinking, reactionary versus visionary,” he wrote to Expedia employees in an email in January. Uber was initially on the president’s business advisory council, but former CEO Travis Kalanick quit. The council has been scrapped altogether now after too many business leaders quit.

4. He has a good reputation in business

Dara is known to be a great leader, according to business review site Glassdoor. He currently has a 93% approval rating.

5. He sits on the board of the New York Times Company

Dara is on the board of the New York Times Company. Chairman Arthur Sulzberger, Jr., also publisher of The New York Times, praised him for his “comprehensive digital and international experience, as well as significant financial expertise.”

