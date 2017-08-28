Christen Whitney: 5 Things To Know About The New Cast Member Joining ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

‘Bachelor’ alum Christen Whitney is headed to ‘Bachelor in Paradise!’ The gorgeous girl from Nick Viall’s season will pop up in the Aug. 28 episode. Here’s everything you need to know before she shows up!

1. Christen Whitney has a history with Jasmine Goode. Both Christen, 26, and Jasmine, 30, were contestants during Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. They’re coming face-to-face yet again on Bachelor in Paradise as they try to find love, and there’s going to be some drama. “There’s some history with me and Christen,” Jasmine revealed on Ellen’s YouTube Bachelor in Paradise recap. “I was just a little hurt about some things.”

2. It looks like she cozies up to Matt Munson, 32, this season! Could Jasmine be referring to the possible love triangle that forms between Jasmine, Matt, and Christen this season on Bachelor in Paradise. In a preview, Christen tells Matt that he’s “very good looking.” Are Matt and Christen going to go on a date? That’s what it looks like! When Jasmine finds out Matt’s going on a date with another girl, she’s understandably upset.

3. She’s BFFs with some other Bachelor Nation alums! Christen has posted a number of adorable photos with Danielle Maltby, 31, Kristina Schulman, 24, Taylor Nolan, 24, and more. The Bachelor Nation family is the cutest!

4. She wants Peter Kraus, 32, to be the next Bachelor. After watching the dramatic finale of Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, Christen declared on Twitter that she wanted the hunky Peter for the next Bachelor. Don’t we all?

5. Christen’s got one very important tattoo. She’s got the life of Jesus in symbols inked on her wrist.

Bachelor In Paradise season 4 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

