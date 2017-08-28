Taylor Swift Thrilled With Record Breaking New Video & Song — When She’ll Announce Tour

Taylor Swift just broke records with an insanely successful new video and song, what is she going to do next? Go to Disney World on tour! The question now is, when? We have the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, by now you’ve both heard Taylor Swift‘s new single “Look What You Made Me Do” and seen the amazing video that accompanies the epic diss track. And Tay is so grateful to have hooked you, and everyone else who is now obsessed with the phenomenon that is “LWYMMD”! “Taylor is happy that both her new single and video are breaking the one day video views number and it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet,” a source close to Taylor told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is also pleased to be the only artist to have a two video got over 20 million views in one day.” Well who wouldn’t be thrilled by that?!? Click here to see pics of Tay’s “LWYMMD” clones vs. her real life old personas.

Taylor has already experienced unprecedented levels of success throughout her career, but hitting this new tier has her totally pumped to be going out on tour again. But when is she finally going to announce she’s hitting the road? “Taylor can’t wait to also announce her tour soon, sometime around the time that she drops her album,” the source continued. Ah, we don’t know if we can wait that long! Well, unless she ends up dropping Reputation early. If not, we will be ready to buy up some concert tickets soon after the album hits on Nov. 10!

Part of the reason fans are so excited for Tay’s tour is that if the rest of the Reputation album is anything like “Look What You Made Me Do” we are about to be hit with tons of new sizzling diss tracks. In her “LWYMMD” video Tay throws some not so subtle shade at enemies like Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40 (who aren’t too thrilled with the song) in gorgeous scenes like one where she’s swimming in a tub full of $10 million in jewelry! Oh, this definitely going to be a great album and an amazing tour!

HollywoodLifers, will you be buying up tickets to Taylor’s Reputation tour once she announces she’s heading out? Let us know below!