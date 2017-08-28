When Does ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere? — Everything We Know About The Final Season

‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 is done and fans are now looking ahead to season 8. From spoilers to the episode count, here’s everything we know about the final season!

*Season 8 doesn’t have premiere date — yet. HBO has not revealed when the final season will air. Game of Thrones season 8 could air in 2018, but it could be pushed back to 2019. The air date depends on when the show starts filming the final episodes, how long the episodes are, and how much CGI is used. Those dragons take a long time to create! HBO programming president Casey Bloys told Entertainment Weekly in June 2017 that the network would have a better idea of when the final season of Game of Thrones would premiere once showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff get “further into the writing.”

*The final season will be a “bloodbath.” Season 7 didn’t really feature a gut-wrenching death. Littlefinger’s death was immensely satisfying. Viewers haven’t really been devastated over character deaths since the Red Wedding. However, that’s going to change in season 8. Kit Harington, 30, told our sister site Deadline that should get ready because the show will be killing main characters off quickly in the final season. “They’re going to go, and they’re going to go fast, and I think that the payoff of our characters not being in great peril this year will be that, next year, it’s going to be a bloodbath,” Kit said.

*Jon Snow and Daenerys could end up being torn apart. The season 7 finale featured Jon Snow and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) having sex for the first time after weeks of sexual tension building between them. The epic love scene was paired with Bran’s realization that Jon, being the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, the one thing Daenerys has had her eye on since season one. “Just as we’re seeing these characters come together, we’re hearing the information that will inevitably, if not tear them apart, at least cause real problems in their relationship,” D.B. said in a post-episode featurette. “And she’s his aunt.”

*Season 8 will be an even shorter season than season 7. The final season of Game of Thrones will only be 6 episodes long. Sound designer Paula Fairfield told fans at Con of Thrones in July 2017 that the final episodes could be feature length. The season 7 finale was the show’s longest episode ever, with a 79-minute run time, so be prepared for longer episodes in the final season! There’s so much to cover!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the Game of Thrones season finale? Let us know!