Burning Man 2017: 5 Things To Know About This Year’s Desert Art & Culture Festival

The 2017 Burning Man festival is about to be LIT! The desert festival is all about celebrating art, and this year it’s going to last for 5 whole days, from Aug. 27-Sept. 4. Here’s everything else you need to know!

1. Burning Man will feature some amazing art. Every year at Burning Man comes equipped with some wild art and architecture, and 2017 will be no different. From Aug. 27-Sept. 4, attendees can walk inside of a giant takeout box, huge rubber ducky, and a massive temple that will be burned. Yeah, it’s pretty freakin’ crazy! Plus, there will still be all of the regular performance art and magical structures fans have come to expect in Black Rock City.

2. The music is on another level. They may not have huge acts like Coachella, but the festival offers every kind of music you can imagine. 2016 boasted acts like Diplo and Skrillex, while over 137 acts will take to the stages in 2017. We can’t wait to see who shows up! Click here for pics of last year’s Burning Man.

3. It’s a celeb hot spot. Every year, stars come out of the woodwork to watch some wood burn. In 2016, Bella Thorne showed up in a pink wig. The same year, Scott Eastwood and Cara Delevingne were caught partying their faces off. We can only imagine the sexy stars that will make an appearance at this year’s huge festival.

4. You can watch is LIVE. We get it, not everyone can to Nevada. Luckily, Burning Man offers a constant live stream of the action on YouTube, so you don’t have to miss your fave performances and killer architecture. Of course, nothing comes close to experiencing it for yourself, but at least it will help inspire you to get tickets for next year! Click here to watch.

5. 70,000 people are going, despite hazardous conditions. If you’re going to Burning Man, then you are hardcore committed to the lifestyle. Black Rock Desert is hot (like over 100 degrees), it’s dry and windy, which means you’ll be covered in more dust than a powdered donut and whipped in the face with debris, however, the tens of thousands of attendees swear it’s all worth it!

