5 Tips To Re-wear Your Current Wardrobe In New Ways Before Summer Ends — From Beyonce’s Stylist

Back to school season can be so fun and exciting, but also so expensive. You can look and feel like you have a new wardrobe without spending a dime with these easy-to-follow celebrity stylist tips!

We all want to be Beyonce, don’t we? I got the once-in-a-lifetime chance to work with Beyonce’s personal stylist and wardrobe curator Zerina Akers thanks to Dove and their Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant, (here’s the outfit she picked out for me!) and she spilled the tea on how you can make the most of your wardrobe without spending more money. Here are her top tips on how to wear what you currently own in new and exciting ways! Zerina says:

“1. Mix and Match: Don’t pack away summer colors just yet. Mix and match your favorite prints to create outfits you never thought went together. Try pairing bright and bold yellow shoes with rich, jewel tones, or your favorite summer prints.

2. Create an Outfit by Layering Dresses, Shirts and Sweaters: You can take your favorite printed dress and throw a crewneck t-shirt underneath or a sweater over it to entirely transform the look. You can even add a choker to finish it off!

BONUS TIP:

You can create a great new look by layering a bodycon dress under a flounce dress or slip dress to add length and layers!

3. Take Your Beach Cover Up From Day to Night: You can turn a flowy coverup for the pool into a night out on the town with just a few bold accessories. Try wearing your kimono over a fitted dress or throwing on some hoops and high heels with your caftan to complete the look.

4. Don’t Limit Bold Colors To Summer Looks: While summer is the time to wear your favorite bright and bold colors, feel confident in having a colorful wardrobe all year long.

5. As summer winds down, the nights get colder. A staple piece for your wardrobe (no matter the season) is a go-to long jacket/duster. Dusters add just the right amount of drama and elegance to any look. You can keep your shoulders covered from the brisk fall air that’s quickly approaching without compromising your summer look. Not to mention, you can take advantage of the breeze when the jacket blows! (Translation: the perfect Insta pic!).”

HollywoodLifers, do these tips help you to wear summer clothes in fall?