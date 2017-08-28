Katy Perry Sends ‘Prayers’ To Hurricane Victims At The 2017 VMAs: ‘We’re All In This Together’

After hearing about the catastrophic rainfall in Texas due to Hurricane Harvey, Katy Perry send her sweetest well-wishes to all those affected during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27.

Pray for Houston! The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here, so the biggest stars gathered at the Forum in Los Angeles for the momentous occasion on Aug. 27. Even though it was a fun-filled evening, celebrities, fans and viewers at home couldn’t keep their minds of those struggling in Texas due to Hurricane Harvey. During the show, host Katy Perry made sure to send her love to Houston, offering support with the kindest words ever. It hasn’t been an easy weekend by any means, as dozens are injured and some feared dead after 130 mph winds and floods swept through the southeast portion of Texas. See pics of the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, right here.

“We’re praying for your safety in the days to come and stay with you as you rebuild, because we’re all in this together,” said Katy in a heartfelt moment. she also urged viewers to donate to the Red Cross to get help for those in need. The conditions are only getting crazier as time passes, since another 50 inches of rainfall are expected. Photos have already emerged showing the total and utter devastation, with locals using boats to get around. Dogs are looking for their owners after being abandoned and many residents are trapped inside their homes as the flood waters continue to rise to frightening levels. It’s reported that Hurricane Harvey is a once in a lifetime storm for Texans. There was even chaos as people tried to prepare for the storm by heading to the store and grabbing all their necessities, including food, water and first aid.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner previously made a statement and revealed that the storm is far from over. “People need to know, this is not a one, two-day event and done,” he told CNN. “Even though it may seem like it will get better, this is a four or five-day event starting tomorrow evening going through Monday or Tuesday.” Search and rescue teams are already being sent to those in need. It’s amazing that celebs at the VMAs also used their time in the spotlight to speak on behalf of those going through this, since every bit can help.

Aerial footage shows the devastation and flooding caused by #Harvey in Aransas Pass, Texas. https://t.co/bjS8s8X1BQ pic.twitter.com/isZxYaTZwv — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2017

HollywoodLifers, feel free to send your well-wishes and prayers, below.