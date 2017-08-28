Tyler Posey’s Confirms Romance With Sophia Ali At VMAs: Their Sweet PDA Revealed

Tyler Posey walked the VMA red carpet solo, but inside, he had a special plus one by his side — his new girlfriend, Sophia Ali! After keeping their romance a secret, Tyler reportedly did nothing to hide the relationship at the Aug. 27 show.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards created a lot of buzz, but there was even more excitement at the show that didn’t make TV! For one, Tyler Posey, 25, went public with his new love, Sophia Ali, at the show. The two didn’t walk the red carpet together, but they reportedly arrived to The Forum in the same car and were inseparable inside the venue. They were even holding hands AND, at one point, he planted a sweet kiss on her cheek, according to E! News. Awww! This is the Teen Wolf star’s first relationship since his split from Bella Thorne, 19, last fall, and we love to hear that he seems to be so happy.

Earlier this month, Tyler revealed that he was dating someone, but he kept mum on his girl’s identity. “It’s fresh. It’s so fresh,” he told E! at the time. “It’s not, like, a secret or anything. It’s just pretty new. I’m happy.” At the time, fans speculated that Sophia could be the mystery woman, as she and Tyler had been photographed together several times in the previous weeks. “I really admire her,” Tyler gushed. “I think she’s extremely talented and a great person. I’m inspired by her a lot, and she intimidates me sometimes, which I’m not really used to. I’m nervous right now talking about it. She’s beautiful, really cool, has a lot of the same interests.”

Tyler was previously engaged to his childhood sweetheart, Seana Gorlick, who he proposed to in 2013. However, by Oct. 2014, the engagement was off, although the 25-year-old has never delved into what happened between them. He was in a public relationship with Bella from the end of last summer until mid-November, and based on their recent friendly interaction at the Teen Choice Awards, the pair have remained amicable. Phew!

