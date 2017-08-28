Tiny Debuts Fiery Red Hair In Curve-Hugging Dress After It’s Revealed T.I. Can’t Resist Her Body

What a fox! Tiny unveiled her hottest makeover ever at an MTV VMAs after-party on Aug. 27, by showing off her freshly dyed hair in a sexy dress. T.I. must be blowing up her phone, since she looks totally flawless!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, is working it to the max! The Xscape singer is eluding more self-confidence than ever, especially after showing off her smoldering new look on Aug. 27. She’s now rocking a bright red mane with long layers and it totally compliments her gorgeous green eyes. Tiny turned heads while stepping out wearing a nude curve-hugging dress and peep-toe shoes, arriving in style to an after-party for the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. With her voluminous lashes and nude lip color, her fashion game was totally on-point for the momentous occasion. Tiny also showed off her edgy new ‘do via social media and we’re sure T.I., 36, took notice! Click to see Tiny’s hottest bikini-clad pictures, right here.

Tiny and T.I. called it quits several months ago in Dec. 2016, but they’ve sparked rumors of a reconciliation with their exotic trips together and flirtatious messages. Despite their painful split, Tiny has been working on her fitness like crazy as she makes strides in her career — so he can’t help but watch her shine! As we previously reported, “TIP thinks Tiny looks amazing, he’s always loved her body, and he thinks she actually looks hotter now than she ever has,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve always had this insanely strong physical connection, and a crazy passionate relationship, it’s probably one of the main reasons why they have such intense fights — and then emotionally charged make-ups.”

Despite their ups and downs over the years, they have the utmost respect for each other since they have a beautiful family together. Tiny even rung in her 42nd birthday with T.I. right by her side, enjoying a luxurious getaway to the island of St. Lucia. The rapper made sure to make her feel extra special, by gushing over their bond via social media on July 14! “In my eyes, we didn’t break up, we EVOLVED into something unconditional,” he wrote. “A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced.” We’ll have to see what the future holds!

