Teresa Giudice Slams Rumors That She & Husband, Joe Are Headed For Divorce: We’re Not In Trouble

It’s been days since reports claimed that Teresa and Joe Giudice’s marriage is on the rocks. However, the pair are still in marital bliss, according to Tre, who slammed the ‘fake news’ reports. See her statement!

Don’t believe everything you read. Just days ago, Real Housewives of New Jersey fans were plagued with concern over reports that claimed Teresa, 45, and Joe Giudice, 45, were headed for splitsville. However, worried fans can breathe a sigh of relief, because Tre says she and joe are doing just fine! “I am not getting divorced. The truth is, I miss my husband and cannot wait for him to come home,” she said, about their marriage, while referencing Joe’s 41-month prison sentence [via Bravo]. Phew!

Although Teresa and Joe aren’t headed for a split, she admitted that things aren’t exactly picture perfect. “Being apart isn’t easy, it’s not ideal, but it is something that we deal with,” she said, adding, “We are still a family and we still love each other very much.” And, here’s how they deal with their new routine while Joe is away. “We talk everyday on the phone and I go and see him a few times per month,” she said. “My daughters miss their daddy just as much as I do. We all love him very much… We are still a family and we still love each other very much.” The author also took to Twitter, where she slammed “fake news” reports, which claimed her family was going through marital turmoil.

In the August 23 issue of Us Weekly, the mag claimed that Teresa’s been enjoying her independent life while Joe serves prison time for conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud. The mag even claimed that their four girls — Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 7 — “have adjusted to life without Dad in the house.” The claims went even further, when a source alleged that Teresa was even starting to believe the rumors that Joe cheated on her.

Teresa and Joe have been at the center of infidelity rumors dating back to 2012, when reports started to claim that he had cheated on Tre. The rumors continued throughout the years, and reached their peak when the two became embroiled in their legal issues. But, the couple has remained a united front, slamming the reports whenever they would reek their ugly head.

The recent reports came right after the trailer for the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered. In the trailer, fans were treated to an up close and personal look at what the new season — which premieres on October 4 — will entail. And, you can expect to see Tre hashing up her old habits, when she flips furniture! Oh, and Danielle Staub, 55, is back! So, you know it’s going to be an epic season. Bravo says Teresa will go deeper into her relationship with Joe in the upcoming season. And, she will also highlight her marriage in her new book, Standing Strong, slated to hit shelves on October 3.

