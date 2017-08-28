‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Jenelle Accuses Barb Of Drinking & Driving With Jace

Awkward. During the Aug. 28 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Barb refused to let Jace go to Jenelle’s after Jenelle and David tracked her down at a restaurant and accused her of drinking and driving.

Jenelle and Barb‘s custody battle heated up during the Aug. 28 episode of Teen Mom 2, when Jenelle and David stalked Barbara and followed her to a Mexican restaurant on Cinco de Mayo. After David photographed her sipping some wine inside the restaurant, they confronted her outside and begged her not to drive home with the kids, including Jenelle’s son, Jace. Barbara screamed at them and denied being drunk. She even tried grabbing David’s phone, as MTV crews weren’t around and he was filming the entire interaction. Barbara ended up leaving with Jace and said he’d never end up living with Jenelle and David. Later, while Jenelle was talking to producers at her house, she said she had called the cops at Barbara’s house because Jace was inside and Barbara wasn’t answering the door. These two have so much drama — we can’t even handle it. We just wish Jenelle would stop instigating fights in front of the kids. They’re going to be so messed up when they get older.

Meanwhile, Briana gave Luis an ultimatum when she discovered he was looking to move into a new apartment 30 minutes away from her. She realized that if he ended up moving that far away, it’d be tough for them to trade their daughter back and forth. So after he went to a doctor’s appointment with her, she told him that he has to look into moving closer to her. Then, she cried over the fact that he ruined their relationship.

And in other Teen Mom 2 news, Chelsea and Cole caught baby fever. While photographing Watson’s 4-month milestone, they discussed having more kids together. Cole said he envisioned having 2-3 more, while Chelsea said she might be ready to have more kids TODAY. Aubree also said she’d love to have more brothers, but not anymore sisters. Funny, right?

Then, Kailyn and Javi were forced to face each other at Lincoln‘s soccer practice. This, of course, came after she filed a PFA against him. But once she realized they’d be seeing each other at his soccer practices, she dropped the PFA. He said he was happy about it, and they seemed to be on better terms. He, of course, then started flirting with her while they were at the practice and things got super awkward!

Finally, Leah tried to find answers for Ali after she was rushed to the hospital over breathing issues. Sadly, the doctors weren’t sure why Ali was suffering from breathing issues, so Leah was a bit frazzled.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2? Tell us how you feel below!