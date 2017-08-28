Taylor Swift Had A Low-Key Shout Out To Selena Gomez & Squad In New Video You Probably Missed

OMG! Did Taylor Swift just bury her beloved squad members in the past with her ‘Old Taylor’ image? You’ve got to see the super subtle shout-out to Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters in her new video.

Taylor Swift made sure to tells us in her “Look What You Made Me Do” single that the “Old Taylor” is DEAD! She reenforced in the song’s video that she wants to put much of her career up until today in her past and start out fresh. The 27-year-old gave a super quick shout-out to her squad members Selena Gomez, 25, and the Haim sisters in one of the images of Taylor from the past that she wanted to cast-off. We see a quick shot of her in a white t-shirt and black geek glasses from her “You Belong to Me” video with the words “Junior Jewels” written on it just like in the original. But where she had the names of high school pals written on the tee in the 2009 vid, she has the names Selena, Este [Haim], Martha [Hunt] , Lena [Dunham] and more in the video that dropped at the Aug. 27 VMAs!

Yikes! Is she giving her pals a shout-out or is her infamous “girl squad” of models, singers and other famous female pals now part of the “dead” Taylor’s past? It sure seemed like it, as she made fun of all of her old alter-egos in the video that featured looks from nearly all of her past vids clawing up to get a piece of the fierce “new” Taylor as she stood proudly atop them in a black bodysuit with fur sleeves. Click here for pics from Tay’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video.

Even at the end of the video Taylor appeared in all off her past video and performance looks side by side thanks to CGI in front of a private jet, with the name of her new album Reputation spray painted on the side in bright pink paint. Her “You Belong To Me” self did an excited “You Guys!” shout to the other Taylors, who made fun of how she always used to appear so shocked when she won awards that everyone knew she was going to receive.

“Stop making that surprised face, it’s so annoying,” Zombie Taylor from her “Out of the Woods” video in an ice blue gown snaps at her. “You can’t be that surprised all the time,” ballerina Taylor from “Shake It Off” tells her with an annoyed look on her face. The various Taylors argue amongst each other, but one thing is for sure. While she fondly remembers all of these past incarnations of herself, she’s well on a road to bringing us a whole new Tay and leaving the “old” versions of herself behind for good!

