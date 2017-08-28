Old Taylor Swift: See All 10 Of Her Personas Then & Now That She’s Killed Them Off

Taylor Swift went scorched Earth on all of her past personas in the video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’ Here’s a look back at where they came from and what she’s done to them now.

The “Old Taylor Swift” is DEAD according to her new song “Look What You Made Me Do” and the video for the tune totally reenforced it. She paid homage to her past personas from music videos and concerts as they tried to get a piece of the “new” Taylor, who stood defiantly atop them in a black bodysuit with fur sleeves as they tried to claw their way up to her. At the end of the vid, the 27-year-old even mocked her past as the innocent “oh me? I’m a winner?” girl that she made clear is SO over! So which of her iconic looks did she kill off? We’ve got all 10 of them, right here!

1. Taylor’s t-shirt clad high schooler in the “You Belong To Me.”

Who can forget Tay as the underdog wearing a “Junior Jewels” white t-shirt with her friends’ names written all over it as she flirted through the window at a boy she desperately loved. In her new vid, she replaced the names of her high school pals with squad members like Selena Gomez, 25, Martha Hunt, 28, and Lena Dunham, 31, scrawled on her tee. Uh oh, is the squad now buried in the past as well?

2. Taylor holding her Moonman trophy wearing her silver dress from the 2009 VMAs when Kanye West jumped onstage to diss her Best Female Pop Video win.

Who can forget the beginning of her feud with Yeezy, 40, when he stormed the stage to ruin her first VMAs win by jumping up and telling her “Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time,” referring to “Single Ladies.” At the end of LWYMMD she made reference to how the war is still alive by repeating her “I would like to be excluded from this narrative” line.

3. Taylor in her glittery dress and guitar years.

Around 2010-2011, Taylor’s favorite performing look was a short glittery mini-dress while strumming a bedazzled guitar. That was when she rocked long, curly locks and was in her total country girl domintion period of her career. That outfit — and instrument — was front and center of her old personas in the LWYMMD video. Click here to see pics of all of the past versions of herself that Taylor killed off — then and now.

4. Dorky Taylor in her PJ’s from 2012’s “We Are Never Getting Back Together” video.

With her hair back in a ponytail and her black rimmed glasses, Tay wore bright patterned jammies in the classic vid from her “good girl who got her heart broken” era. In LWYMMD, she’s in the same look, seen crawling to get to the new badass Tay atop her pile of old personas.

5. Good girl Taylor from the “We Are Never Getting Back Together” video.

Boy, she REALLY wants to bury this one as she included a second look from the video in the pile of “Old Taylors.” She can be seen wearing the red and white polka dot top and black shorts with her innocent ponytail in the same pile of personas.

6. Preppy Taylor in her black and white striped sweater and red shorts from her Red tour.

She wore a similar outfit while performing “We Are Never Getting Back Together” at the 2012 VMA’s then took the look out as one of the main costumes on her Red tour. That version of Taylor is among the “old” versions of herself she’s casting aside.

7. Taylor the circus ringmaster.

TSwizzle wore the outfit for 2012’s Red video and throughout her tour in support of the album. Her red sequined coat and top hat were resurrected in 2017 for LWYMMD, where dressed in the outfit she called 2009 Tay “so fake.”

8. Taylor the pretty fashion princess at the 2014 Met Gala.

T-Swift was still in her romantic style era when she wore a pale pink gown with a big bow in the back and a long train at the 2014 Met Ball. She even wore her hair in old-school large curls to really make the look as girly as possible. That look is officially DEAD now!

9. Taylor the awkward ballerina in 2014’s “Shake It Off” video.

The singer showed how she moved to a different beat in the video, with one of her personas being an awkward ballerina who couldn’t keep up with the precision moves. She resurrected it to mean-girl “oh me, really?” Tay in the LWYMMD video.

10. Taylor the dreamy glam girl from 2015’s “Out of the Woods” video.

She wore a beautiful ice blue gown throughout the gorgeous video shot in New Zealand. She was “lost” through beaches and woods in the vid while still looking stunning. In LWYMMD, she was a risen from the dead zombie in the exact same dress!

HollywoodLifers, which of Taylor’s old personas do you miss the most?