Taylor Swift Is Going On A Tumblr Spree & Liking Fan Posts That Praise Her For Taking Down Kimye

Taylor Swift has been quiet on social media since the release of her ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video. However, she’s been liking DOZENS of fan posts on Tumblr…and it’s basically confirmed all the theories we have about the vid!

Even though Taylor Swift, 27, hasn’t publicly dished on the references in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, her recent ‘likes’ on Tumblr confirm most of what we’ve already guessed — including the fact that Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, are definitely two of her targets! In one post that Tay hit the “like” button on, a fan shared a tweet that read, “Everyone: “No one could roast Taylor Swift harder than Kimye did.” Taylor Swift: “Hold my beer.”” Another fan wrote a lengthy post about people who are hating on Taylor, and there’s direct digs at Kanye.

“No one ever s*** on Kanye for demeaning Taylor in his song “Famous” SEVEN years after the vma award show “incident,”” the post read. “He was still going on about it and no one told him to “move past it.” Why? You know why. Because men can respond to their own experiences in whatever way they want to….. Please check your internalized misogyny at the door and allow Taylor Swift to respond to her own experience in whatever way she wants.” Additionally, Taylor ‘liked’ a lengthy post that pointed out all the references in the video, including those to Kimye, Calvin Harris, 33, and Tom Hiddleston, 36. YOU CAN SEE ALL THE POSTS TAYLOR HAS LIKED HERE.

Taylor’s recent presence on Tumblr is very interesting, because for the most part, she’s been radio silent on social media. Except to share promotional material for “Look What You Made Me Do” and her upcoming album, Reputation, the 27-year-old hasn’t posted anything on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, and she doesn’t seem to be interacting with fans on any of those platforms. She may be BACK with new music, but Taylor is definitely not at full exposure just yet!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Taylor liking all these Tumblr posts about Kimye?