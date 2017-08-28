Taylor Swift Is Swimming In Over $10 Million in Jewels In Her ‘LWYMMD’ Video

Taylor Swift is literally bathing in diamonds for her ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video, and all that glitters is the real thing! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she got her hands on millions of dollars worth of the jewels.

All that glittery bling in Taylor Swift‘s diamond-filled bathtub for her “Look What You Made Me Do” video is the real deal! She enlisted jeweler to the stars Neil Lane and raided nearly his entire diamond collection to cover herself and her tub with as many carats as possible. “Taylor’s stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer literally cleaned out the store. That tub contains multi million dollar pieces. Two chains alone were cost about $10 million. They took everything for this video,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“This set up was completely over the top. It’s tons and tons of carats of diamonds. Whatever Taylor wants, Taylor gets,” our insider adds. In the video, Taylor is wearing over the top diamond necklaces, giant pear-cut stones for her earrings and various stunning diamond rings on every single finger. She’s wearing bands of the jewels on both wrists and even bites down on gorgeous diamond bracelet that has to cost a fortune! And those are just the gems that she’s wearing, as she’s sitting in a bathtub full of the glittery jewels. Oh man, what it must be like to take a diamond bath! We’re so envious. See more pics from Taylor’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video.

Neil himself confirmed that he really went all out for Taylor’s video shoot. He tells us, “I had to go to the vault for this one. They wanted an over-the-top, glamorous look so we gave them unprecedented access to my collection. And WOW what an amazing turnout, diamonds have never looked better!” We’ll agree to that! Tay appeared to be throwing shade about enemy Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery where thugs stole over $11 million worth of her diamond jewelry, as she sings about “the perfect crime.” A diss has never looked so elegant!

