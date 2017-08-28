In her video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’ Taylor Swift plays 15 different characters…including versions of herself from old music videos and performances. So, which Taylor are YOU?!

The Internet is totally still buzzing over Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video, but the part that definitely has everyone talking the most is the end. To conclude the clip, Taylor gathered herself playing various characters in one place, totaling 15 personas altogether (fans speculate that this signifies the 15 songs on her upcoming album “Reputation”). While many of these characters are from the current video, there’s also “old Taylors” mixed in there, including the nerdy “You Belong With Me” video girl, the “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” circus ringleader from the 2013 EMAs and the Taylor who was interrupted by Kanye West, 40, at the 2009 VMAs, among others.

The entire “Look What You Made Me Do” video focuses on Tay shedding and burying her old image/reputation as a form of revenge against anyone who has wronged her. There are references to several people who she’s publicly feuded with, including Kim Kardashian, 36, Katy Perry, 32, Calvin Harris, 33, and Tom Hiddleston, 36, and the 27-year-old makes a point to poke fun at all the headlines she’s made throughout her career. The whole thing is basically GENIUS, and soooo creative!

