T.I. ‘Insanely Jealous’ Over Tiny’s Friendships With Floyd Mayweather & More Hot Guys

It’s no secret that Tiny is looking better than ever lately, and to REALLY rub it in her ex, T.I.’s face, she’s also totally going out of her way to flirt with other guys — including her once rumored fling, Floyd Mayweather!

Things have recently cooled off (again) between T.I. and Tiny, and she’s using flirtation AND her hot body to one-up her ex this time! The XScape singer seems to be putting her fabulous figure on display more than ever lately, and HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that there’s a reason why. “T.I. definitely gets jealous when he sees other guys checking her out and it’s also driving him insane that she’s acting kinda cool towards him right now,” our insider reveals. “Because she’s working out so much, Tiny gets to spend a lot of quality time with her trainer, Kory, and there’s a definite connection between them. That drives Tip insane!”

The source continues, “Tiny knows how to push all of T.I.’s buttons, and she loves to wind him up — she also made a big thing about how she was watching the Floyd Mayweather fight and cheering him on, which really pissed off Tip because there’s always been a thing between Tiny and Floyd. She’s enjoying playing with Tip right now and giving him a taste of his own medicine.” In case you forgot, there was a wild rumor about Tiny and Floyd having an affair in 2014, and it’s always been a source of contention in T.I. and Tiny’s relationship. However, during an interview in April, she denied that they took things too far. “He’s a nice looking man but it’s never been anything more than a friendship,” Tiny confirmed.

Things have been on and off between T.I. and Tiny ever since she filed for divorce in December. Earlier this summer, they were seen spending quite a bit of time together, and they even took their kids on a family vacation in July. Now, though, it seems like Tiny’s holding the cards, while the rapper’s waiting to be let out of the doghouse!

