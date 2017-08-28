La La Anthony, Tiny, Kim Kardashian & More: Who Is Summer’s Sexiest Bikini Mom? Pics

Work it, ladies! The hottest A-list moms are flashing major skin in bikini-clad pics, showing off their insanely hot bods all summer long. La La Anthony, Tiny, Kim Kardashian and more sizzling stars brought the heat, but who ruled the summer?!

Sun’s out, buns out! You know the drill and so do celebrity moms. Several of the biggest stars have been living it up to the fullest this summer, taking to Instagram to show off their smoldering bikini-bodies and we don’t blame them. La La Anthony, 38, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, look and feel better than ever, so they’ve been sharing some of their sexiest skin-baring photos from exotic vacations or pool days. All of them have been soaking up the rays and rocking the trendiest two-pieces with chic accessories, enjoying the perfect weather in style. These celeb moms are killin’ it with their insanely toned bods, but who stole the show? Vote, below!

La La has been living her absolute best life this summer, last sharing a seductive photo of herself rocking a bikini with a Puerto Rican Flag design. “Ladies…Fall in love with YOURSELF FIRST ❤️🇵🇷#boricua,” she captioned the jaw-dropping pic on Aug. 25. It was only a few days prior that she shared another red-hot photo, wearing a nude bikini during an eclipse-watching party on a cruise ship. Eat your heart out, Carmelo Anthony! Tiny has also been showcasing her washboard abs and edgy style. The Xscape singer looked ah-mazing in her blue bikini during her Puerta Plata trip, even flaunting the colorful tattoos on her back! As expected, she also worked it in her python-print swimsuit on July 29, while vacationing with T.I., 36, in the Bahamas.

Kim is the Selfie Queen, so she always sets the bar higher when hitting the beach! The reality star and makeup maven loves to show off her curves in the trendiest two-pieces out there, and so does her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38. Now that Kourtney is head over heels about her new beau Younes Bendjima, 24, she’s been cruising the world in her hottest swimsuits ever and he is L-O-V-I-N-G it. Blac Chyna, 29, has even been showing off her incredible post-baby body, months after giving birth to her precious daughter! From Amber Rose, 33, to Kris Jenner, 61, to Chrissy Teigen, 31, you’ve got to click-through our gallery to see all the celebrity moms slaying the game with their bikini-clad pics!

HollywoodLifers, who is summer’s sexiest bikini mom? Vote in our poll and discuss, below!