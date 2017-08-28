Stevie J Heartbroken After Claiming Joseline Hernandez Refuses To Let Him See Daughter

Uh oh! It looks like Stevie J still hasn’t made any progress in his attempts to see his daughter Bonnie Bella. He’s claiming that his baby mama Joseline Hernandez is continuing to block him from visiting with his little girl.

Stevie J is feeling the sting of rejection as he’s alleging that ex Joseline Hernandez, 30, is keeping him from seeing their eight-month-old daughter Bonnie Bella. He posted a sad Instagram story on Aug. 28 where he claimed that “Another day where I went to see Bonnie and I wasn’t able to see her. She would’t open the door for me, but she opened the door for Dawn [Heflin]’s niece? Free Bonnie, I’m gonna see you soon, babe. I’m gonna see you real soon.” How heartbreaking! The 45-year-old Love and Hip Hop star sounds really down in the dumps about not being able to see the youngest of his six children and has been making plenty of noise about it lately.

We don’t actually see him on Joseline’s doorstep, as he’s telling us about his dilemma selfie style. Also, Joseline says she has moved to Miami so it’s unclear if she’s keeping a house in Atlanta that he paid a visit to. So far Stevie hasn’t really shown us the receipts that Joseline has been keeping Bonnie Bella from him, but he sure has been going off about it. On Aug. 21 he posted a pic of his daughter to his Instagram with the caption, “Miss you Bonnie.” Stevie took to social media on July 20, wearing a shirt emblazoned with the shocking message “Free Bonnie Bella” on the front. “Stay tuned so I can send these disturbing messages so I show the world how sick and evil the person is,” he wrote, taking a nasty shot at Joseline.

Co-parenting had been working out in the initial months after Bonnie’s Dec. 2016 birth. Stevie told us EXCLUSIVELY on Jan. 19, “I’m trying to stay on a positive path with Joseline. We’re co-parenting and I want to keep things as positive as possible. I just want to let the negativity go and make sure everyone is happy.” Unfortunately things have gone way downhill, as now he’s claiming that he gets zero time with his little girl. On July 5 he posted a “Free Bonnie Bella” t-shirt to his Instagram with the caption, “FYI- this is not a joke or a game. Gonna go hard for mine until she’s back in my arms.” Unfortunately nearly two months later, he’s still on the mission to see his daughter.

