Selena Gomez’s Instagram Hacked: Account Posts Naked Photos Of Ex Justin Bieber

Well, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber‘s week just started off grand. And we say that with extreme sarcasm, as their Monday afternoon became pretty awkward when naked pictures of Justin appeared on Selena’s Instagram account. The pictures, which stem from Justin’s Bora Bora vacation with Jayde Pierce in October 2015, were posted on Selena’s page with the following caption: “LOOK AT THIS N**** LIL SHRIMPY”. A series of skull and laughing face emojis quickly followed. But only a few of Selena’s 125 million Instagram followers were lucky enough to see the pics, as they were quickly deleted after surfacing online.

Selena's Instagram account is still active at this time. Fortunately, it seems to be back in the hands of Selena and her team, as the description and bio on her page are back to normal. Just moments before, the name and bio were modified to match the hacker's nickname, Islah Gomez. Obviously, this is an awkward situation for everyone involved, but Justin may actually be laughing over the situation.

After he was pictured naked in Oct. 2015, he told Ellen DeGeneres that he found out about the invasion of privacy from his manager, Scooter Braun. “It was pretty much like a couple of days later. Scooter was like, ‘Yo, I hate to tell you this, but your penis is on the Internet.’ I was like, ‘What?’ The first thing I saw that the censored one and it had like the black thing over it. And I was like, oh my goodness, I don’t know what this is gonna look like. And then it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was gonna be. It wasn’t as terrible,” he said.

