Scott Baio’s Wife Attacks Mom Of Sandy Hook Victim, 6: ‘Your Ugliness Knows No Bounds’

Scott and Renee Baio are in hot water. He retweeted a conspiracy theory that suggested Sandy Hook shooting victims may have faked their deaths. Renee told a mother of a victim, 6, that ‘maybe’ her child is ‘in a better place.’

Scott Baio, 56, and his wife, Renee, 44, are swept up in a social media firestorm after they made insensitive moves on Twitter about the deadly Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting [Newton, Connecticut] that occured in 2012. It all started when the Happy Days actor retweeted a conspiracy theory about the tragedy on August 24. The theory suggested that the mother of Vicki Soto, a teacher murdered in the mass shooting at the elementary school and the mother of Charlottesville, Virginia, victim Heather Heyer were portrayed by an actress. The conspiracy theory also implies that both deaths may have been faked.

After Scott started to receive major backlash, he quickly apologized for retweeting the conspiracy theory, saying he wish he “thought longer about retweeting that conspiracy photo.” Scott also added that he “shouldn’t have sent it. It was wrong.” However, a slew of victims’ loved ones slammed the actor on Twitter for his actions. Nelba Marquez-Greene, is one of the many people who confronted Scott. Her daughter, Ava, who was six at the time, was murdered in the Sandy Hook shooting. After Greene tweeted at Baio, he blocked her.

I called him out for making fun of grieving mothers. He blocked me. We have more courage in one pinky. #ScottBaio #Newtown #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/nAdqtt9VOE — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) August 25, 2017

When he blocked her, Greene tweeted at Scott’s wife, Renee. After Renee tweeted about her own health, where she gave fans an update on a recent surgery, Greene replied, “Sure hope no one makes fun of you or suggests you’re acting. Instead? I will say god bless you and best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Sure hope no one makes fun of you or suggests you're acting. Instead? I will say god bless you and best wishes for a speedy recovery. — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) August 25, 2017

Renee hit back hard and took things to a level that many Twitter users labeled as “uncalled for.” Since her tweets have since been made private [most likely due to the backlash], another account captured Renee’s response, which you can read below.

Scott Baio’s Wife to Sandy Hook Mother: ‘Maybe Your Children Are in a Better Place’ https://t.co/7dtx9nfCBM pic.twitter.com/mXPYhV2p2c — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 26, 2017

As mentioned above, Renee’s account has since been made private. However, Perez Hilton, happened to capture the stunt-woman’s alleged tweets after her comment about Greene’s late daughter.

Before the major backlash began, Renee apparently continued to hit back at Green. In now deleted tweets, Renee said, “You do NOT get to target me only to sling hatred. Bite me…..I’ll bite back harder! Where’s her sincere apology?”

After angry Twitter users continued to slam Renee, according to the site, she pulled back a bit. Renee reportedly said she had her own health issues going, which heightened her response to Green.

Renee then replied: “I’m sorry I hurt you. You came at me while I’m under a huge amount of medical challenges as I’m fighting for my life. I felt you targeted me due to my husband’s actions. That wasn’t fair as I’m my own person. You knew I wasn’t well, yet you.”

She continued: “@Nelba_MG felt the need to target me. I’ve lost a child. No one knows that kind of heartache and pain. I’m sorry I knee jerk reacted. @Nelba_MG I’m on morphine (still no excuse, however, it heightens things) I’ve beat cancer 2x, have non cancerous brain tumors & Now, I’m fighting not to bleed to death. Please accept my sincere apologies.”

Green ultimately ended up taking the high road and accepted Renee’s apology. In a series of tweets, she responded to the now unavailable tweets by Renee.

I was clear. I wished you a speedy recovery. I believe what you wrote is what we call in the field "projection". Good try though, boo. https://t.co/Prejbs68JJ — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) August 26, 2017

It hurt. A lot. But you're human & deserve compassion. It's the only way things are going to change. And Jesus honored. And 4 love to win. https://t.co/ksXO5lfNdj — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) August 26, 2017

Forgiveness is not weakness. Forgiveness, collaborative work and repair are the most courageous things you can ever do. #SaturdayThoughts — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) August 26, 2017

