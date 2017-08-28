Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Prove Their Fam’s The Cutest During Rare Outing With Daughters: Pics

Our hearts are bursting! Photographed in an airport, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds were total family goals as they held their adorable little girls in their arms. See the precious pics here & prepare for cuteness overload.

Is it just us or does it truly seem like Blake Lively, 30, and Ryan Reynolds, 40, have the cutest family on the planet? The family of four even turned something as trivial as walking through an airport into something adorable and heart-melting! With daughters James, 2, and Ines, 11 months, literally in hand, the acting duo traipsed through Toronto airport on Aug. 26, making parenthood look like a breeze in the process! Even better, fans hardly ever get to see pics of James and Ines, so these snapshots are a real treat.

Coming off of celebrating her 30th birthday on Aug. 25, Blake rocked a casual look in a flannel button-down and jeans. Ryan too looked comfortable yet stylish in jeans, a zip-up hoodie, and dapper newsboy hat. While Ryan carried a curly-haired James in his arms, Blake held their littlest close. The last time Ines was photographed in public was in December, which was also the first time fans ever got to see her. Since then, the infant has grown SO much, and she’s a dead-ringer for her famous dad. Click here to see adorable photos of Blake and Ryan.

After visiting with friends and family in the states, the Reynolds headed to Canada together while Ryan continues filming Deadpool 2 in Vancouver. For their travels, James was adorably dressed in a pink ombre sundress and glitter shoes while her little sister sported white pants and a chambray top. As Blake and Ryan have previously said, the happy couple are hoping to add to their brood even more — as both actors want a large family. “There’s more love, there’s more diapers. There’s more all that stuff, you know? [Fatherhood] is the best thing,” Ryan gushed to OK! Magazine earlier this month. “If I could have nine daughters I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t Blake and Ryan’s family adorable? Do you wish they shared more pics of their kids?