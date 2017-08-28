Pink’s Daughter Willow, 6, Knows Every Word of Her VMAs Performance & It’s Precious: Watch

Pink left viewers in awe at the VMAs after performing a medley of her hits. But perhaps her biggest fan of all was her daughter Willow — who sweetly sang along to her performance & completely melted our hearts!

Pink‘s, 37, daughter Willow Sage Hart, 6, couldn’t get any cuter at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27. Not only did the mother-daughter pair — as well as Pink’s husband Carey Hart, 42 — show up in matching suits, but Willow knew every word to her mom’s epic set, and proudly belted out the lyrics while watching Pink perform. One of the songs the star sang was her new single, “What About Us,” and Willow was captured singing along, proving she really is her mom’s mini-me. Click here to see pics of the hottest guys on the VMAs red carpet.

Willow and Carey sat on the side of the stage while Pink performed the medley of her greatest hits, and some fans actually thought the best part of the singer’s high-energy set was watching her family watch her on stage. After all, Willow wasn’t the only one singing along with her — Carey was JUST as into his wife’s performance, and it was beyond adorable! The star sang fan favorites such as “Raise Your Glass,” “So What,” and “Get the Party Started.” “@Pink Best part of your performance was Willow and Carey watching you!” one fan tweeted after watching the show. Aw!

After Pink totally killed it on stage, Ellen DeGeneres, 59, presented her with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award. The mom-of-two accepted her moonman trophy with a huge smile on her face, and ended up giving a super inspirational speech dedicated to her little girl. “Recently I was driving my daughter to school, and she said to me, out of the blue, ‘Mama … I am the ugliest girl I know.’ And I said, ‘Huh?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I look like a boy with long hair.’ And my brain went to, ‘Oh, my God. You are 6. Why? Where is this coming from? Who said this? Can I kick a 6-year-old’s ass?’ But I didn’t say anything,” Pink said.

“Instead I went home, and I made a PowerPoint presentation for her. And in that presentation were androgynous rock stars and artists that live their truth, are probably made fun of every day of their lives, and carry on and wave their flag, and inspire the rest of us.” Pink went on to say that you don’t change who you are to make other people happy. “We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty,” she explained. SO beautiful! Clearly Pink is majorly inspired by her daughter, and vice versa.

