Millie Bobby Brown Has A Huge Crush On Shawn Mendes Because She Is All Of Us

Millie Bobby Brown is Shawn Mendes’ #1 Fan, and she was not afraid to tell him so at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27. Watch a video of their first adorable interaction here!

Millie Bobby Brown, 13, has a schoolgirl crush on Shawn Mendes, 19, and we can relate. It’s no secret that the two hung out during the MTV VMAs ceremony at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, but an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively that the fangirling continued at the Republic Records after party at TAO in LA!

“She was freaking out when she saw him,” the witness tells us. “She was easily a big fan and got the nerve to ask for a picture,” the source adds, “And he obliged. He was really nice to her and she was so happy with the interaction. She had a full fan moment with him!” How cute is that?

Millie and Shawn also goofed around on Snapchat earlier in the evening, and Shawn later tweeted that the Stranger Things star is “the coolest.” Aww!

Aww Shawn! You're the coolest 😜 loved meeting you ❤️ @ShawnMendes https://t.co/pqLmoWmNy4 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) August 28, 2017

Shawn also performed at the VMAs for the first time, and he did an amazing job! His rendition of “There’s Nothin’ Holding Me Back” was absolutely stunning. As for Millie, she was on site to present the Artist Of The Year to fellow Brit Ed Sheeran, and she looked totally dazzling in a ruffled Rodarte dress! The young actress paired the garment with edgy Stuart Weitzman climbing boots, because she is a badass.

Catch up on everything that happened at the VMAs here!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s sweet that Millie is such a big fan of Shawn? Tell us what your favorite VMAs moment was!