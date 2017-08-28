Did Mel B Slam Ex Stephen Belafonte Amid Nasty Divorce With Powerful VMAs Dress? See Pic

Mel B not only made a fashion statement, but an emotional statement, as she hit the VMAs red carpet wearing a dress that read ‘You Will Never Own Me.’ Is this a message to her ex? Click to see it below.

Mel B and estranged husband Stephen Belafonte are in a heated legal battle right now, as Mel alleges that he was physically and verbally abusive for 10 years while they were married. Mel B is worth almost $50 million dollars, so this dress feels like a clear message that she is not ready to let him take that away from her. Mel B just told reporters at an AGT taping she is definitely single after Simon Cowell made an inappropriate joke about her “disappointing” wedding night during a live show. Mel B is clearly trying to move on, and she did just that at the VMAs on August 27!

At the after party, an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Nick Cannon was DJing while besties Heidi Klum and Mel B partied the night away. “Mel B was kissing a mystery man all night until she left with him and Heidi was very loose and danced all night. Both Mel B and Heidi Klum looked to be completely comfortable and released their inhibitions for sure. Mel B smoked a few cigarettes as well while hanging out in the VIP section and Heidi just looked happy all night. Nick Cannon spun a lot of old school records and Heidi looked to definitely be digging the timeless Michael Jackson records that Nick played.”

We hope Mel B is happy — she deserves it!

