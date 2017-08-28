Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Chan Welcome Baby #2 — Another Precious Little Girl

It’s a girl! Mark Zuckerberg’s officially a two-time dad after his wife Priscilla Chan gave birth. After ‘hoping’ for another daughter, we can only imagine how thrilled Mark must be about welcoming the new addition!

Mark Zuckerberg, 33, has another princess in his life! The Facebook CEO announced on Aug. 28, via Instagram, that his wife Priscilla Chan, 32, gave birth to the couple's second child! The newest Zuckerberg is a baby girl whom Mark and Priscilla named August, and we could not be happier for the now-family-of-four. The infant joins one-year-old big sister Maxima "Max," with Mark saying in the past that a sister is a super special gift.

“Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August!” Mark wrote on the social media site along with a super sweet photo of his newly expanded fam. The new dad also shared the happy news with his Facebook followers, writing, “Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August! We wrote her a letter about the world we hope she grows up in, and also hoping she doesn’t grow up too fast.” He continued, “August, we love you so much and we’re so excited to go on this adventure with you. We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us.” Aw!

Mark and Priscilla shared their pregnancy news back in March in a heartwarming Facebook post that revealed not only were they not sure they could have another child, but Mark secretly hoped for a second daughter. “Priscilla and I are happy to share we’re expecting another baby girl!” Mark began his lengthy message. “After our difficult experience having Max, we weren’t sure what to expect or whether we’d be able to have another child. When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy. My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I’m so happy Max and our new child will have each other.” How sweet is THAT?

Mark went on to say that he grew up with three sisters and Priscilla grew up with two. “They showed me how to compete and still laugh together afterwards,” he said. And then the social media whiz totally melted our hearts by praising all women. “We are all better people because of the strong women in our lives — sisters, mothers and friends,” Mark added. “We can’t wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman.” Congrats again, Mark and Priscilla!

