Shop Lilly Pulitzer’s After Party Sale Right Now — 5 Things To Know

If anyone has devoted fans, it’s Lilly Pulitzer. I think I still have trauma from when the line launched at Target and everyone LOST THEIR MINDS. Now, the brand is having it’s famous, semi-annual after-party sale! Here’s what you need to know.

1. WHEN IS THE SALE? The sale is happening for three days only, in store and online. It started August 28th at 8am and will remain open though Wednesday, August 30 at 11:59pm EST. There is a virtual waiting line. When you go to the site, you’ll see the message: “Due to overwhelming traffic you have been placed in a virtual waiting line. DO NOT refresh your page. Hang tight and you’ll be shopping in no time.” My original wait time was around an hour, even with around 65,000 people ahead of me!

2. WHAT’S ON SALE? You can get A LOT. There are 1,500 items available, like shift dresses, rompers, shorts, cardigans, printed pants, and accessories like phone cases and jewelry. Prices will vary by colors and styles and will be refreshed throughout the sale. You can sort by price, size, and category.

3. DO I HAVE TO PAY FOR SHIPPING? The online sale has free ground shipping. All sales are final, so maybe don’t shop after happy hour. That could get messy for your credit card and bank account.

4. HOW MUCH DOES STUFF COST? I spotted wedges for $69 (originally $178), phone cases for $9, earrings for $14, and dresses for $34!

5. WHY SHOULD I SHOP THIS SALE? The Lilly brand is famous for their bold, colorful prints and patterns. The outfits are PERFECT for a beach getaway, or when you just want to feel happy! Their cult following is obsessed, and you can rock this trend for less if you shop the sale… right now!

