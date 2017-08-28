Kourtney, Kendall, Or Kylie: Who Had The Hottest Summer Romance in 2017?

Summer 2017 is the season of love for Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner! The sisters all have hot new romances that have kept them busy all summer. But which one is hottest? Vote!

After years of drama with ex-partner Scott Disick, 32, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, moved on with someone who treats her like a princess! Kourtney’s new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24, it a hot, much younger French model who’s taken Kourt around the world for tons of poolside loving and romantic boat rides. Must be nice! They’ve been everywhere: Cannes, the French Riviera, and most recently, Egypt. She wore super sexy outfits, including thong bikinis, on all of her trips. She may be 14 years older than Younes, but she’s in no way, shape, or form the “older woman.”

Their relationship’s growing more serious by the day; this is no summer fling. She was spotted taking Younes to her Sunday church service in Beverly Hills, which she attends every week. She hasn’t introduced him to the kids, yet, though — she’s waiting until they’re totally serious for that. Her younger sisters, Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 20, have had hot summer romances of their own! They’re dating rappers A$AP Rocky, 28, and Travis Scott, 25, respectively.

Kendall and A$AP have kept mum about their relationship, and to be honest, they’ve never actually made it official. But all the signs point to one, super sexy relationship. Kendall And A$AP are always partying together, and looking extra flirty while doing so. In June, the couple were out to dinner in New York City wearing matching diamond rings. What’s that about? (Ring) fingers crossed that it’s an engagement!

Kylie’s a free bird after ending her three-year relationship with Tyga, 27, earlier this year. She didn’t wait long before getting together with Travis, but they’ve been totally happy together! She was thrilled on a recent episode of Life of Kylie when Travis sent her a beautiful bouquet of flowers. She said that he’s “obsessed” with her. So cute!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think had the hottest summer romance — Kourtney, Kendall, or Kylie?