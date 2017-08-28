T.I. & Tiny Reunite To Give Son King Massive Diamond Encrusted Gold Necklace For B-Day

And the coolest parents ever are…T.I. and Tiny! Their adorable son King Harris couldn’t have been happier on his 13th birthday, since they surprised him with a massive diamond encrusted gold necklace.

Just check out that smile! Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and T.I., 36, reunited to celebrate their son King’s 13th birthday on Aug. 26, and they went the extra mile to spoil him for the momentous occasion! King couldn’t stop beaming when he opened up his luxurious gift: a ginormous diamond encrusted necklace with a lion head. So fierce! Tiny took to Snapchat during their family dinner date, sharing the special moment alongside the caption, “King lit. Happy Birthday!” He couldn’t wait to show off his epic new jewelry to his brothers, sisters and loved ones. TIP even offered to get the necklace cut down a bit since it was a little too long, but King didn’t seem to mind in the least! See pics of T.I. and Tiny’s family, here.

It’s great to see them having a blast together, especially since they’ve all been so busy! The Xscape songstress was last spotted at a 2017 MTV Video Music Awards after-party in Los Angeles, showing off her fiery new red hair. Tiny was truly a vision while stepping out wearing a curve-hugging dress, which complimented her sizzling style. She and T.I. have been reigniting romance rumors as of late with their summer travels, months after she filed for divorce in Dec. 2016. The rapper has reportedly been trying to give things another go with her, especially now that she looks and feels better than ever!

As we previously reported, “T.I. definitely gets jealous when he sees other guys checking her out and it’s also driving him insane that she’s acting kinda cool towards him right now,” our insider reveals. Hopefully time helped heal all the wounds between this off-again, on-again couple since “they’re on really great terms right now,” our source explained. “Tip is on his best behavior, he’s saying and doing all the things Tiny wants, and he’s even told her he’s open to counseling and that he’s completely committed to making things work.”

