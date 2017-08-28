Kim Kardashian Reveals She’s Already Educating North West About Race: ‘We Want Them Aware’

Kim Kardashian’s ‘very conscious’ of raising biracial kids, so much so, she’s already started talking to North West about race, revealing that when kids have knowledge, they feel ’empowered.’ Read her words here.

In today’s world, Kim Kardashian, 36, is hyper aware of raising her and Kanye West‘s, 40, children: North West, 4, and Saint West, 1, as confident and intelligent biracial individuals. She’s also determined to make sure her kids are just as aware as she is. Because for the reality star, knowledge is power — no matter your age. When speaking to Interview Magazine for her first mag cover with her daughter, Kim revealed that she’s already teaching the four-year-old about race. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian-West family.

When asked, “how conscious are you of raising a mixed black girl in the world?” the celeb, opened up about her parenting philosophy. “I’m very conscious of it,” she told the publication. “Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter — that’s important to me. She’s obsessed with her curly hair, and if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, ‘You have curly hair like me?’ And we get to talk about it.” Kim makes sure to also speak openly about race with HER family members as well — including North’s BFF Penelope Disick, 5. “We also talk about it with my niece Penelope, because she and North look really different, but they’re best friends and they’re together all the time.”

Kim’s reasoning for being so straight-forward with her young children? “We want to raise our kids to be really aware. I think that’s all you can do,” she explained. “The more you talk about things and keep them out in the open, the more they won’t be taboo. Kids are already so open. They say anything. So if you educate them, they feel like they have this knowledge and then they feel empowered.”

