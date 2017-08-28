Kim & Kanye Unfazed By Taylor Swift’s Diss Video: They’re Reportedly Over The Feud

Taylor Swift made MAJOR digs about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in her ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video — but they reportedly want NOTHING to do with this years-long feud any longer!

Kim Kardashian, 36, put Taylor Swift, 27, on blast last summer, but now that it’s been more than a year, she’s totally done with the drama, according to TMZ. The same can’t be said for Tay, whose new music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” appeared to include several disses about the reality star and her husband, Kanye West, 40. However, instead of commenting about the footage, Kim has stayed quiet (so far), and it’s reportedly because she and ‘Ye just don’t care about what Taylor has to say! While Kim is reportedly just “over it,” Kanye simply has bigger feuds to worry about — specifically, his recent beef with JAY-Z, TMZ reports. Plus, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Kim is simply unbothered because she’s been through WAY worse than a fight with Taylor Swift!

Although Kanye and Taylor made up at the 2015 VMAs, they had another falling out after the Feb. 2016 release of his song “Famous,” in which he sings, “I feel like me and Taylor Swift might still have sex, I made that b**** famous.” Tay denied Kanye’s claim that he called her to get permission to include the shocking lyrics, and months later, Kim came to her husband’s defense by posting videos of the phone call in question. Still, Taylor stood by her story: She never told Kanye he could call her “that bitch” in a song — and the feud was officially re-born.

The 27-year-old has stayed quiet about it for more than a year, but “Look What You Made Me Do” definitely takes several shots at Kimye and others who tarnished her reputation over the last several months. In the vid, Taylor appears to take aim at Kim’s robbery, the phone call video release, Kanye’s NYFW disaster and MUCH more, all while poking fun of Kim referring to her as a “snake.” The feud continues!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kanye will ever publicly respond to Taylor’s video?