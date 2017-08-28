Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Still ‘Doesn’t Like’ Saint & Makes Him Cry: ‘It’s Not A Phase’

Kim Kardashian has a major sibling rivalry on her hands — & it has nothing to do with her sisters! The star’s daughter North West, is NOT a fan of her brother & doesn’t even let him play with her! Watch Kim explain here.

Looks like North West, 4, STILL hasn’t changed her tune! Guest co-hosting alongside Ryan Seacrest, 42, on Live with Kelly & Ryan on Aug. 28, Kim Kardashian, 36, admitted that although she used to think North’s dislike for her brother Saint West, 1, was just “a phase,” she’s convinced that that’s no longer the situation. In fact, the reality star seemed a bit unnerved by the way her daughter treats her son, revealing that North even makes poor Saint cry sometimes! “North and Saint, how are they in terms of their dynamic verses the way you girls were growing up?” Ryan asked Kim on his show. Click here to see adorable pics of North West with her BFF Penelope Disick.

“Oh, so different. So different,” Kim said. “I mean, I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister — I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase — she does not like her brother, it’s so hard for me. I thought it was like, ‘Ok, a couple months, she’s just warming up to it’ — she got so jealous when I would breastfeed and stuff. And now, the phase isn’t going away.” Kim went on, explaining that North even goes so far as to not include her brother during playtime.

“Her thing is, she thinks she’s outsmarting me,” Kim said. “She’ll say, ‘We’re having a tea party, mom. No boys allowed. Dad can’t come too then — no boys!’ And then she’ll slam the door on her brother’s face and he’ll just start crying.” Even still though, little Saint apparently still looks up to his big sis. “When they both are standing there, he likes to imitate her now, so if she’s crying, he’ll start fake crying,” the mom-of-two said. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t pick up both of you!'” It’s clear Kim has her hands full!

Earlier this year on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim also spoke out about North’s crazy jealousy over Saint. “North just beats him up all day long and he doesn’t cry…she’s just awful, the celeb told Ellen DeGeneres, 59. She is so jealous and I thought it was a phase. It’s not going away. She says boys aren’t allowed in her room!” Well, if a third baby really is coming into the Kardashian-West fam, North should probably get better at sharing before the alleged new little one arrives!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised North isn’t a fan of her younger brother? Do you think it’s something she’ll grow out of eventually?