Kim Kardashian Furious Taylor Swift Mocked Her Robbery — ‘Almost Being Killed Is Not A Joke’

Taylor Swift’s new music video is at the center of controversy, since Kim Kardashian is ‘furious’ that she seemingly mocked her Paris robbery. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kim thinks Taylor went WAY too far.

Taylor Swift, 27, sent fans into a frenzy when she debuted her epic new music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, especially since many assumed she dissed her longtime nemesis Kim Kardashian, 36. Taylor swims in a bathtub of diamonds and sings about not liking someone’s “perfect crime,” so was she referencing Kim’s Oct. 2016 robbery? Either way, the subtle shade is not sitting well with the reality star. “Kim is furious that Taylor took it there,” a source close to the makeup maven tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “What has gone on so far is one thing, but mocking her terrifying break-in is another. Kim had a gun pointed at her and she thought she was going to die that night.”

“Almost being killed is not a joke,” our insider explained. “It was real life, not part of some dumb pop star feud. Kim’s children almost lost their mother that night and Taylor is making fun of it. All Kim ever did was play a tape of what Taylor really said. Taylor couldn’t handle it so she now lashing out, but she’s taking it too far .” The life-changing experience traumatized Kim to the fullest, so hopefully Taylor wasn’t actually trying to go there. Even though the reality star is playing it cool, she’s extremely hurt. “Kim is saying all the right things and purposely ignoring Taylor, but behind closed doors she’s really upset,” our source added. “She’s going to clap back, but no word on how or when.”

Mayweather vs. McGregor fight at home with Yeezy on Aug. 26. Hopefully, this feud comes to an end soon, so they can all move on! Taylor and Kim’s hubby Kanye West , 40, have also had several highly publicized falling outs, but the tension between them reached a boiling point in 2016 when he released “Famous,” with the controversial lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, I made that b**** famous.” The singer denied approving the risqué verse, but Kim later fired back by releasing videos which appear to show Taylor giving the lyrics the green light. On the bright side, Kim seemed to put the drama behind her while watching thevs.fight at home with Yeezy on Aug. 26. Hopefully, this feud comes to an end soon, so they can all move on!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Taylor went too far with her music video? Tell us, below!