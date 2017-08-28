Taylor Swift Fans Are Trolling Kim Kardashian With GIFs From ‘LWYMMD’ Video On Twitter

What goes around comes around, right!? More than a year after Kim Kardashian turned the Internet against Taylor Swift, Tay has fired back with a scathing new video — and now it’s KIM who’s being majorly trolled on Twitter!

Kim Kardashian, 36, reportedly couldn’t care less about being dissed in Taylor Swift’s video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” but she won’t be able to avoid all the comments she’s getting about it on social media! In the hours since the video premiered, fans have been responding to Kim’s tweets with the most epic GIFs of Taylor from the clip…and it’s pretty hilarious. The reality star took to Twitter this morning to urge her fans to tune into her guest appearance on Live! With Kelly & Ryan, and the Swifties REALLY came for her. One person used the “You are so fake!” GIF from “LWYMMD,” while another shared a GIF of Taylor crawling out of her makeshift grave from the video. OMG!

Last year, Kim put Taylor on blast after the 27-year-old denied giving Kanye West, 40, permission to mention her in his song “Famous.” Kim cryptically called Taylor a “snake” on Twitter, then released videos of the singer and ‘Ye’s phone call about the situation. The ‘snake’ is a running theme throughout Taylor’s video, and there are plenty of other references to both Kim and Kanye, so it’s fitting that fans are using the actual video to troll Kim. Check out the funniest tweets below!

Despite all the hate, don’t expect Kim to comment on this anytime soon. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, she’s not letting the drama of the feud get to her. “A cat fight just doesn’t seem like that big of a deal anymore,” our insider explained. “She has been through sex tapes, family meltdowns, divorces, sex changes and so much more that a diss track isn’t really bothering her.” The fans have sure taken notice, though!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Taylor’s fans trolling Kim?