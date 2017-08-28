Kim Kardashian Channels Jackie O With North West In Their First Mother Daughter Shoot

We can’t even handle this FLAWLESS photo shoot where Kim is channeling the former first lady to PERFECTION and looks absolutely amazing for ‘Interview’ magazine. Click to see the stunning photos.

We see photo shoots every day, literally, so it takes a lot to really move us, but this Interview magazine cover and shoot with Kim Kardashian and North West is INSANE. The mag headline reads “America’s New First Lady: Kim Kardashian West & her daughter North West.” Kim is wearing a two piece suit, and elbow length white gloves. Her hair is very 1950s, very Jackie Kennedy-inspired. Little North sits next to her wearing a navy dress with a white lace collar. I don’t even know how to feel right now. The photos are STUNNING and so many fans on Twitter are SHOOK and loving them. Others say Jackie O is rolling in her grave. Ouch.

The photographer Steven Klein shot Kim’s FULL FRONTAL shoot for LOVE magazine back in 2015, so this is obviously a very different vibe. “When Kim and I work together, each time we look for a different approach,” Stephen said in a release. “We have no desire to repeat ourselves or reference anything she has done previously. For this shoot I wanted to capture feminine beauty as an expression of empowerment and self-respect. Also, to highlight Kim in a chic manner that is retrospective of a time and yet modern. As a model, Kim is a chameleon. She can easily change accordingly to the set intention and with little effort. It is her gift: her innate relationship to the camera. A muse of modern times.”

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with these Kim Kardashian Interview magazine photos?