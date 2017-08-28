‘Siesta Key’ Fans, It’s Time To Stop Shaming Kelsey

There was a big break up on ‘Siesta Key’ this week, but that doesn’t mean either one of them should be getting hate.

For those who aren’t caught up on Siesta Key, this week’s episode showcased the fall of the Garrett/Kelsey relationship. After a few weeks of admitting that they weren’t sure where their relationship was going, he stormed out of Alex’s party — she stayed, and got in the hot tub with Alex. However, she was up front with Garrett about it, admitting they flirted, and they agreed they should go on a break.

However, she was clearly upset about it. And that’s where I come in. If you follow any of the cast on social media, you’ll see that she’s been getting attacked on Twitter and Instagram with people calling her names and bashing her altogether. Let’s remember something here. Kelsey is 20 years old, in a relationship, but felt bad and told her boyfriend that she flirted with someone else.

If she didn’t care about Garrett, or was actually any of the names I’ve seen thrown around that I won’t repeat here, would she have told her boyfriend she flirted with someone else? Probably not. At 20, is a woman not allowed to be unsure about what she wants?

What speaks even louder? Garrett took to his own Instagram for a very strong message. “There’s too many negative/hate comments on mine & Kelsey’s instagram which is not fair to Kelsey even if you think it is,” he wrote below a photo of them.

“In today’s society there is so much cyber bullying going on that leads to much more greater things & in this case I don’t appreciate negative comments towards someone who I spent time with & cared for,” he wrote. “So I’m not posting this because I’m being a nice guy. I’m posting this because I’d appreciate it if everyone would stop posting so much hate towards Kelsey because myself, her friends & family all know Kelsey & who she truly is, which is a beautiful person who has a kind heart.”

We don’t know where their relationship lies today. So yes, it’s fine to say you’re #TeamGarrett or #TeamKelsey, but let’s remember these are real people; it’s reality TV, so it’s all exaggerated, but these are people who read their comments just like we do. Let’s also remember that at 20, people make mistakes, fall in love, fall out of love, and have fun.