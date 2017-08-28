Welp, so much for Katy Perry and Taylor Swift finally ending their feud. Things only got worse during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, when Katy, who was hosting, disappeared just before the premiere of Tay’s new music video.

Katy Perry successfully went into hiding just before Taylor Swift‘s video for “Look What You Made Me Do” premiered during the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, and that’s because their feud is far from over. Katy, who was hosting the show, was nowhere to be found when the VMAs came back from a commercial break and went right into Taylor’s new video. So no one introduced the video — just a PSA on the monitors made the special announcement, as pointed out by TMZ. And once Taylor’s video ended, Blackish star Yara Shahidi went on stage to introduce a performance by Shawn Mendes. Katy was still MIA. (Watch the video below.)

Taylor didn’t appear at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, even though she won Best Collaboration for her song with Zayn Malik, but it still would have been awkward for Katy to introduce the video or comment on it. As the host of the show, we’re sure she probably told producers she didn’t want anything to do with the video. Interestingly, sources had told us that Taylor was trying to plan a surprise appearance at the show — ONLY if she could avoid an awkward run-in with Katy.

“Her camp is working around the clock with MTV to make sure all the logistics are in place so she doesn’t have an awkward run-in with Katy” a source told us just a few days ago. And another Taylor insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that her appearance was not a definite lock, so now that we know she never appeared at the VMAs, it’s safe to say it was probably because she couldn’t plan it without having an awkward run-in with her longtime enemy.

