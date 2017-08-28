Kailyn Lowry Scared Of Potential Custody Fight With Chris Lopez: She’s ‘Exhausted & Emotional’

Kailyn Lowry is freaking out right now over the possibility that Chris Lopez would try for custody of their baby boy. Kailyn, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY, is so scared that her son could one day be taken away.

Kailyn Lowry, 25, is in the middle of major drama with the father of her newborn son, Chris Lopez. The former couple are getting along well, and they’re trying to co-parent as best as they can considering their difficult situation. Despite their friendly relationship, Kailyn’s facing the terrible possibility of Chris seeking full custody of their baby boy. It’s not Chris that wants this — it’s his mother, as HollywoodLife.com told you previously! She apparently doesn’t approve of the Teen Mom 2 star‘s “lifestyle,” and wants her son to take his child full-time. That’s terrifying! Needless to say, thinking about that scenario is keeping Kailyn up at night.

“Kailyn is so shocked and disgusted that Chris would even consider trying for custody; it’s unbelievable to her,” a source close to Kailyn told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She truly thinks he would never take things to that level, but just the threat of losing her baby is enough to send her into a tailspin right now. Kailyn still has a lot of pregnancy hormones surging through her body. She’s feeling very emotional and vulnerable, plus she’s looking after a newborn as well as two other kids, so she’s exhausted and sleep deprived. Kailyn’s an awesome mom though; she’s proved that. And although she hasn’t got her parents in her life, she does have a strong support network around her.

“All this custody drama is pretty much that — just drama,” the source told us. “None of Kailyn’s friends think it’s a possibility, and they keep reminding her to stay strong and just focus on her children. But, that said, it’s still really upsetting and frightening, and it’s really the very last thing she needs to be dealing with right now. Kailyn’s trying to defuse the situation by throwing love at it. She’s being super sweet to Chris’ mom and trying to involve her as much as she can in the baby’s life, and hoping that by doing so she’ll come around and see what a great mom Kailyn actually is.”

This is so scary! Kailyn probably has nothing to worry about, just like what her friends are saying. Chris is dedicated to co-parenting with Kailyn, and hasn’t made any indication that he’s listening to his mother. But if he does, we know that Kailyn is strong enough to get through it!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris is really going to go after Kailyn for custody? Let us know.