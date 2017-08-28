Jon Gosselin Ready To Prove He’s Not A ‘Deadbeat’ Dad Amid Custody Battle With Kate

Jon Gosselin’s sick of being portrayed as a loser by ex Kate, and he’s doing everything he can to set the record straight! We learned exclusively all he wants is to see his kids, but he doesn’t have the money Kate has!

Since their 2009 divorce, Kate Gosselin, 42, hasn’t painted her ex-husband Jon Gosselin, 40, in the best light — and vice versa. But Jon is finally starting to stand up for himself — and it’s all for his kids! Jon and Kate share eight children together: twins Madelyn and Cara, 16, and 13-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah, and in Jon’s mind, he doesn’t see the youngsters nearly enough. But apparently that’s simply because he doesn’t have the same kind of money his ex has. Click here to see pics of the Gosselin kids then & now.

“Jon and Kate’s custody battle is raging, and it’s not likely to calm down any time soon,” a source close to Jon told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kate loves to portray Jon as some kind of deadbeat dad, but that’s really not fair, he loves his children with all his heart, he just doesn’t have anywhere near the money that Kate has to be able to pay for a team of top lawyers. And, basically, everything is a fight with Kate — she won’t give Jon an inch unless he gets a lawyer on board to demand it for him.” The couple’s latest custody troubles have involved Hannah, as she reportedly no longer wants to live with her mother anymore.

In fact, the police were called during two custody exchanges this month when Hannah refused to leave her father to go home with Kate. Now, Jon is trying to fight for more custody privileges not just with Hannah but with all of the sextuplets. “It’s exhausting, and financially damaging, and it’s resulted in Jon spending a lot less time with the kids than he would like,” our insider explained. “He doesn’t have a big fancy house like Kate, or an expensive brand new car, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t love the kids, because he does, and he wishes more than anything that he could spend more time with them.”

Now that the kids are getting older, Jon hopes they’ll get some say in which parent they get to see. “Hannah is 13 now, and Jon feels she’s at an age where she is old enough to decide for herself whom she wants to live with,” our source added. “But there is no way on earth Kate is going to give in and let Jon have anything without a huge, drawn-out and extremely expensive legal battle first.” Yikes!

“It should be known Jon has been aggressively and relentlessly fighting for his kids,” the reality star’s lawyer, Kristen Doleva-Lecher, told E! News last week. “Jon is frustrated by recent events but will not be derailed in his efforts to do what is right.” Clearly neither parent is going down without a fight.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Jon and Kate deserve equal custody of their eight kids?