Kailyn Reunites With Javi Marroquin To Co-Parent Son Lincoln After Dropping Protective Order

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin took her sons to the dentist and their first day of school on Aug. 28 after she dropped a protective order against him and the pics of their reunion are super cute! But does this family outing mean they are getting back together?

In case you haven’t been watching Kailyn Lowry‘s social media feeds, her kids had an amazing first day of school and trip to the dentist on Aug. 28 — oh and she and ex-hubby Javi Marroquin reunited too! The 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 star took her sons Lincoln Marroquin, 3, Isaac Rivera, 7, and newborn “Baby Lo” on a trip to the dentist and then dropped Isaac off at his first day of school, and Lincoln’s dad Javi was along for the ride. This was pretty big news, and not just because “the boys were rockstars at the dentist,” according to Kailyn. In tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2 we’ll see that Kailyn has dropped a protective order she filed against Javi back in March, and it looks like things have been going great since then!

The pics Kailyn shared are super cute, showing Lincoln in the dentist chair, then falling asleep in the car. There is even a shot of Javi eating a banana and Kailyn pointing out that he took out his invisible braces to eat it. Ew! However, don’t get your hopes up that these adorable pics mean that the two are hooking up again. “There are definitely no talks of us getting back together,” Kailyn told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We just both wanted to be there for the boys’ first day of school and dentist appointment.” Click here to see pics of Kailyn.

As for how the MTV reality TV star is dealing with Chris Lopez, the father of her newborn son, that’s a whole different matter. A source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the two are getting along well and attempting to co-parent Baby Lo, though Kailyn is afraid she might have to fight Chris in a potential custody battle, as that’s reportedly what his mom wants.

