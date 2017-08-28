‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Jason Mitchell Goes Nuts While Being Kicked Off Delta Flight

Jason Mitchell was booted off a Delta flight after someone sat in his first class seat. The actor went off, cussing at flight attendants and threatening to ‘bat the f–k’ out of another passenger!

UPDATE: Delta EXCLUSIVELY tells HL the following — “The passenger was late checking in for his original flight and was placed on standby for a seat on the next flight. He was later confirmed in Delta Comfort+, the only available seat. On that flight, 2252, from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City, he got into a verbal altercation with the crew, before ultimately exiting the aircraft and being taken into custody by law enforcement. The flight’s departure was slightly delayed.”

———–

Jason Mitchell, aka Eazy-E in the 2015 biopic, Straight Outta Compton, was kicked straight off a Delta flight on Sunday, August 27. Mitchell was caught on video, where he flipped out on multiple airline employees, including a passenger, after an issue with his first class seat occurred, according to TMZ. The actor, 30, flipped out and cussed at flight attendants after he discovered that someone was already sitting in his first class seat. “F–k what you’re talking about, ’cause I’m not a problem,” he yelled at the Delta employees. “I paid my money, man,” he went on as he held up his phone, which seemed to contain his ticket information. “What are you saying? I have my confirmation, I have everything! I have my boarding pass, why is he sitting in my seat?!” [Watch the full video, below.]

Mitchell is seen responding to comments from unidentified individuals asking him to grab his belongings to exit the flight. He didn’t seem to understand why he couldn’t sit in the seat he said he paid for. More than halfway through the video, a flight attendant can be heard over the intercom informing passengers that law enforcement were on their way. The video ends with Mitchell addressing the passengers with a apology, before going off on another cussing spree. “I paid my money. So f–k you, p—y,” he said. “F–k you, f–k you, f–k you, f–k you and f–k everybody who got a problem,” he says. “Let me off this motherf–ker.”

Eyewitness told the site that Michell eventually exited the plane, however, not before police had to step in. Mitchell was reportedly handcuffed and detained by authorities after he stepped off the flight. TMZ said Delta refused to press charges and that the actor was eventually released. After the video went public, Delta responded to the report.

It was thought that Delta overbooked the flight, which caused Mitchell’s seat to be unexpectedly filled. However, Delta told TMZ that they did not overbook. They claimed Mitchell was late to the airport and missed his flight. Mitchell was therefore flying standby on a later flight, and consequently, the only available seat was “comfort+.”

Just one day after Mitchell’s rant went viral, TMZ released another video [August 28], where the actor was sitting in a seat [which was not first class], where he was seen fighting with another passenger. And, to make matters worse, the passenger involved in the spat was reportedly sitting in Mitchell’s intended first class seat. The video starts out with Mitchell on the phone, telling someone about his unpleasant experience. He seemingly heard the passenger say something about the situation to which he replied, “Am I talking to you? F–king racist!” When a flight attendant approached Mitchell to ask if he’s alright, the passenger appeared to keep making comments. “I’ll bat the f–k outta you!” he hit back. “Unless you sitting next to children or anything else.” The actor eventually promised to put his headphones on and “be good.” Things seemed to be calm, until he was asked to ultimately leave the flight. Then, he flipped out, again. [Watch part two, below.]

HollywoodLifers, sound off on Mitchell’s situation. Should he have been allowed to stay on the flight?