Is Tormund Dead? Fans Are Extremely Worried After Shocking ‘GoT’ Finale

Did a ‘Game of Thrones’ fan fave just die? The fate of one of the most beloved characters was left in question in the final moments of the season 7 finale, and fans are FREAKING OUT. Warning: spoilers are ahead!

Hold on just a minute, is Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) dead?! No one is really sure after watching the Game of Thrones season 7 finale. Tormund, Beric (Richard Dormer), wildlings, and some men from the Night’s Watch stayed behind at Eastwatch while Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), The Hound (Rory McCann), and more of the crew traveled south to King’s Landing. We didn’t hear a peep from Eastwatch until the very end of the episode. Tormund is walking along the top of the Wall when he hears something and sees wights coming towards the Wall. The White Walkers and the wights stop about halfway between the woods and the Wall. Suddenly, the Night King and Viserion burst out of the sky. Tormund screams for everyone to run.

The undead Viserion begins breathing blue fire at the Wall. Tormund, Beric, and the men desperately try to escape as the Wall begins to crumble. The Night King and Viserion show absolutely no mercy. A huge portion of the Wall eventually collapses, allowing the army of the dead to march right into Westeros. There’s no way Tormund, Beric, and everyone else made it out alive, right? Let’s hope they were running at the speed of light.

Tormund can’t die now! He’s got to make “monster” babies with Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) that will conquer the world! Once fans realized that they are going to have to until 2018 and possibly 2019 to find out Tormund’s fate, they took to Twitter to sound off. Check out the best tweets about Tormund below:

Broken wall, Targaryencest, whatever. But I have to wait for however long to find out if Tormund is alive?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/kLHfRHxiQO — Grace Edwards (@Gracienna) August 28, 2017

TORMUND BETTER HAVE SOMEHOW SURVIVED THAT BECAUSE HIM AND BRIENNE STILL NEED TO MAKE MONSTER BABIES THAT CONQUER THE WORLD #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/icg1gpyf4Z — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 28, 2017

Nope, Tormund is NOT dead. I didn't see him die, so that's that. DON'T say that. That thought is canceled! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/CpTaMlDlYI — eclechick (@eclechick) August 28, 2017

I am going to spend the next two years convincing everyone that Tormund is still alive #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/3z0srBPHFr — Mary Helen Jones (@mhjonesKOTA) August 28, 2017

If Tormund dies without having his monster babies with Brienne then I quit…#GameofThrones — Salim Stark (@SalimAlSamar) August 28, 2017

Just start forming your support groups now. It’s going to be a long year. Hear our discussion about all things Game of Thrones by listening to our HollywoodLife podcast!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tormund made it out alive? Let us know!