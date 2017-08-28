HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the first trailer of Complex Networks’ new drama series, ‘In The Vault,’ which will air on go90. You’re going to be obsessed with this new murder mystery. Plus, we’re revealing the premiere date!

Get ready, because your new favorite TV show has arrived. Complex Networks’ In The Vault, which premieres Sept. 13 on go90, follows a group of dorm hallmates who start to suspect one another of murder after a fellow student is killed at a party. Every student has secrets they want to keep, and some of those secrets could be motive for murder. The first trailer is full of tension and intrigue. There’s also a huge element of danger. Someone is always watching. Everyone is a suspect, so it’s hard to figure out who to trust.

“You hear college is about a lot of things: partying, studying, ill-advises f**kboy hookups,” a girl says in the voiceover. “But I like to think it’s about reinvention. That is, if I make it through the semester alive.” That’s one heck of a statement! We have so many questions already. In The Vault looks amazing.

The drama series, from You Get Me’s Ben Epstein, will run for 8 episodes and stars some of young Hollywood’s rising stars like Audrey Whitby, Timothy Granaderos, Claudia Lee, Caleb Castille, Paul Karmiryan, Taylor Gray, Julia Kelly, Sadie Schwolsky, and Jac Bernhard.. “The college years are about reinvention, but when you throw a murder mystery into the mix, those small reinventions can take on sinister undertones. In The Vault features a diverse cast with wildly different stories that manage to be both grounded and exciting at the same time,” Ben said.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the first trailer of In The Vault? Are you going to tune in? Let us know!