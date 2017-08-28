‘Heathers’: NSFW First Look & Everything Else You Need To Know About The Killer Reboot

The Heathers are back! The highly-anticipated first look at the reboot has finally arrived. Look who’s taking over the iconic roles Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, and Shannen Doherty made famous, and more!

Regina George has nothing on Heather Chandler. The Heathers are coming back into our lives in the most epic way possible — a TV show! Based on the 1988 cult classic movie, Heathers is an anthology set in the present day. Our beloved heroine Veronica Sawyer and boyfriend J.D. are battling a very different but just as cruel group of Heathers in the TV reboot. The first look at the reboot aired during the MTV VMAs on Aug. 27 and it is vicious. Veronica is summoned by Heather Chandler and her response is a classic: “Well f*ck me gently with a chainsaw.”

Grace Victoria Cox will be playing Veronica, the role Winona Ryder made famous. Brendan Scannell is Heather Duke (originally played by Shannen Doherty), Melanie Field is Heather Chandler (originally played by Kim Walker), Jasmine Mathews is Heather McNamara (originally played by Lisanne Falk), Nikki SooHoo is Betty Finn (originally played by Renée Estevez), and James Scully is J.D. (originally played by Christian Slater). The new trio has been updated for the millennial era, with Heather Duke being a male who identifies as gender-queer and Heather McNamara is a black lesbian, according to The Wrap.

Shannen will be returning for the reboot. Her role is being kept under wraps, but The Hollywood Reporter reports that she’ll play a “pivotal” role. Selma Blair has also joined the cast as Jade, Heather Duke’s stepmother. There’s no word (yet) if Winona will return for a cameo. The Heathers reboot does not have an official release date, but the show will be coming to Paramount Network in 2018.

