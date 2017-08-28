Gigi Hadid Asked Back To VS Fashion Show — Will Kendall Jenner Be Next?

It’s official: Gigi Hadid will be walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show again in 2017! Fans started to worry that she and buddy Kendall Jenner were nixed, but on Aug. 28 she showed up for her fitting. So what about Kenny?

Never fear, fashion fans, Gigi Hadid, 22, WILL be returning to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017! The gorgeous model confirmed her third trip down the star-studded runway on Aug. 28, when she posted a pic from last year’s fitting. “Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show!!! 🙌🏼” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you my friends @ed_razek@10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer@monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again.” We’re so excited for her!

Gigi also showed up to the fitting in New York City on Aug. 28 looking like a goddess. She was rocking a cream lace crop-top and a high-waisted pair of off-white trousers. She was totally glowing as she walked in the door, looking happier than ever! She was followed in by other supermodels like her sis Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift bestie Martha Hunt, and Stella Maxwell. One person who was noticeably missing? Kendall Jenner! Kendall has been in the last two VSFS’s and even got her first pair of wings in 2016, but this year there hasn’t been a peep from her about whether or not she’s returning. Click for pics of 2016’s show.

We were starting to panic when 15 models for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show were revealed on Aug. 24, and Gigi and Kendall weren’t on the list! Plus, Bella gushed about how she would be coming back on Aug. 27, but Gigi still hadn’t confirmed her invitation. Luckily, she put out minds at ease on Aug. 28! We really hope Kendall follows suit!

