Kit Harington Reveals ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Will Be A ‘Bloodbath’: Major Characters Will Fall

After the most epic ‘Game of Thrones’ season finale (and possibly best episode ever) on Aug. 27, we can’t imagine what the final season will be like. But Kit Harington is already teasing it as full of death!

Kit Harington, 30, thinks that the season seven finale of Game of Thrones, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” was absolutely amazing, and not just because Jon Snow (or Aegon Targaryen) FINALLY got it on with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). “I think it’s one of the best episodes of Game of Thrones I’ve seen,” Kit told our sister site, Deadline, of tonight’s, Aug. 27, finale. “It’s got a bit of everything, it fits with the season, and it also fits with Thrones in general, and I love it.” But, he’s already got his eyes on the next season, and is assuring fans that GoT will definitely go out with a bang, not with a whimper. Though Kit doesn’t know exactly what happens yet — the cast will soon be getting together to do a read-through for the final episodes — he knows it’s “got to end with some serious fighting.” Click here to see pics of the season 7 finale.

“You have to presume that that Army of the Dead is going to take a little while to get south, but we just don’t know,” Kit said, talking about how the Night King brought down The Wall with his new White Walker-version of Viserion in the finale. “So it’s a hell of an ending because it’s the thing that we’ve all been waiting for, they’re now south of the Wall.” Kit is very adamant about the fact that GoT “always had to end big, and if we can do that, if we can pull it off, not with some tricks-y storytelling, but with some really kind of big, in-your-face movie stuff, which with all the characters because there are so few left.” Of course that means we’re not going to have all our faves around for very long next season and we may have very, very few left by the end. “And the thing is, with so few characters left, they (the viewers) should get used to and get ready for next year is Thrones returning to form and killing its main characters quickly,” Kit added. “They’re going to go, and they’re going to go fast, and I think that the payoff of our characters not being in great peril this year will be that, next year, it’s going to be a bloodbath.

The hunky actor who owes his career to the HBO series is hoping that fans are happy with the finale, and ready to go into the final season — even though they have to wait till 2019! “I hope this ends it for them in the penultimate in the right way,” he told Deadline. “I think this has been a lot of like holding of breath this season, a lot of kind of huge amount of adrenaline that they’ve gone through, more so than most. You know, usually, there’s a lot of around-the-table talking and small cogs, slow cogs moving into place. That’s what we’re used to from Thrones. Then out of nowhere, we hit them with this very, very, very fast-paced, incredibly adrenaline-filled season where everyone meets, and a lot of things happen, and the dragons go batshit crazy.” “I hope that instead of it being a slow roller coaster, I think that they’ll have enjoyed the pace that it’s picked up on, and then they’ll now know what they’re in for for the last one,” he added. “They’ll now be used to this Thrones, which is a slightly different Thrones, but one where it always had to end. It had to end on this massive level.”

