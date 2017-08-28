‘Game Of Thrones’: Will Daenerys Have A Baby & 4 More Key Questions & Predictions

The riveting ‘Game Of Thrones’ season finale finally answered a wealth of burning questions, but raised or left unanswered just as many including whether Jaimie is even the father of Cersei’s new baby.

1. Will Jon (aka Aegon Targaryen) and Daenerys have a baby?

Now that the pair have done the deed in true Targaryen fashion — that’s with incest — fans are clamoring to know whether they conceived a baby, or will. My guess is yes, despite the venomous prediction from the bitter witch, Mirri Maz Duur, who failed to bring Khal Drago back to ‘life’ after killing Dany’s baby in her womb. Maz prophesied that only “when the sun rises in the west and sets in the east, when the seas go dry and mountains blow in the wind like leaves,” that her womb could quicken again. Because of this prophecy, Daenerys is convinced that she can’t have children and that she can only be the mother of dragons. But, as Jon Snow points out — why would she take the word of a nasty old woman as fact? Then, number two, since she is the mother of “dragons,” wouldn’t any child she gave birth to be considered a dragon, especially a baby conceived with another “dragon” — Aegon Targaryen?

2. Who will become King of the North, now that Jon Snow is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne?

Since Jon is not actually Ned Stark’s son, but instead is his nephew, Bran is actually the rightful king of the North. The big question is whether Bran has any interest in ruling the North or is even of capable of it, since he has other duties as the Three-Eyed Raven. So, will Jon resist his destiny to rule from the Iron Throne, leave that to Daenerys and stay in the north or will Sansa Stark become Queen of the North? My prediction is that Jon has another destiny and Sansa Stark wants the job — always a critical requirement — and has proven her mettle by revealing Littlefinger‘s treachery and executing him in front of her court and the Lords of the Vale.

3. What has happened to Jon and Arya’s direwolves — Ghost and Nymeria and will they return to battle wights?

Even though Ghost is supposedly still alive, we haven’t seen him since he was the first creature to sense that Jon had come back from the dead. Then, Nymeria had a long-awaited reunion with Arya in the woods when she surrounded her former mistress with her pack of wild wolves. I suspect that we haven’t see the last of the direwolves. Why else would Nymeria reappear at all unless she had a bigger part to play? The direworlf is the longtime symbol of the House of Stark, just like the dragon is for the Targaryens. We all know the key roles that the three dragons will have in the final war between the living and the dead. Why wouldn’t the magical direwolves also play a role? They ARE magical since the Stark children can connect so deeply with them they can even “warg” into them. The question is: are direwolves like dragons — effective white walker killers? We know they CAN kill white walkers — Bran’s Summer does kill some, but can they kill enough of them? Possibly – if Nymeria has had puppies and/or if she has been able to effuse some of her powers into her pack, they could play a decisive role in future battles.

4. Has Jaimie left Cersei for good and is Cercei’s baby even his?

Talk about a dysfunctional family. The season 7 finale ended with Cersei seemingly giving the Mountain the OK to kill Jaimie for daring to question her decision to betray Jon, Daenerys and Tyrion. Nevertheless, Jaimie is still alive and outside of King’s Landing, feeling the first ominous snowflake in the south. My guess here is that Jaimie is OVER Cersei and her diabolical scheming to keep the Iron Throne. He found his humanity after Brienne saved his life, following the hacking off of his famous sword hand. Ever since, he has had an increasingly difficult time stomaching Cersei’s cold-blooded machinations. Now, I predict that he has been betrayed sexually and emotionally as well by Cersei and he suspects it. I bet that Cersei is pregnant by her new co-plotter, Euron, not by Jaimie. That would explain the prophecy made by Maggy the Frog when she was just a girl. Maggy told young Cersei that she would have three golden-haired children with the king Robert Baratheon. The reason the children had gold hair was because their father was actually blonde Jaimie, not dark-haired Robert. However, the prophecy doesn’t say anything about the children she could have NOT with the king. She could have a child with brunette Euron, and there’s no reason she wouldn’t have sealed her conspiracy with Euron, with sex. She has repeatedly used sex as a tool to control men, with mixed results. The second part of Maggy’s prediction was: “And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.” Now, Cersei’s tears over her first three dead children have already drowned any bit of soul she may have had, so she is ripe for the killing. And while she may have interpreted “valonqar,” which means “little brother” in High Valerian, to be Tyrion, it will no doubt be Jaimie, her slightly younger twin. Even one-handed, he would be far more physically capable of strangling Cersei than Tyrion, and also far more passionately motivated.

5. Will Jon Snow end up on the Iron Throne but alone in series finale?

Jon Snow (Aegon Targaryen) is absolutely meant to be the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Not only is he the true heir by succession to the Iron Throne, through Rhaegar, the oldest son of Aerys, the Mad King. But, he is also the only embodiment of Fire (The Targaryens) and Ice (the Starks) through the marriage of Rhaegar and Lyanna Stark. However, this being the deadly Game of Thrones and Kit Harington already warning in a Deadline Hollywood interview that Season 8 will be a “blood bath,” there’s no way that both he and Dany survive. Plus, Harington has already said in an earlier interview with Us Weekly that wildling Ygritte is “the only woman for Jon. Always. There will be no one else.” Jon Snow appears doomed to lose all the women he ever loves.That means that even though Daenerys and Jon are passionately attracted and united in their fight against the Knight King, they will not be ultimate mates. I predict that they will have a baby, so the succession is assured, but that Dany won’t survive the final war and Ygritte will forever remain foremost in Jon’s heart.

